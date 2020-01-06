Watch: Hung Up On Hangover? These 5 Science-Backed Dietary Tips May Provide Relief

Diarrhoea, dizziness, fatigue, headache, nausea - all of these take us on a guilt trip after a night of overindulgence. Too much alcohol consumption invariably leads to hangover. If you've ever had one, you would know how bad it is. Luckily, there are many ways of redemption; better still, through our diet. Eating or drinking certain foods can greatly help in pulling you out of your misery; all you need to do is find out which ones. Here are some dietary tips that can help cure even the most stubborn hangovers. These foods are backed by science and promise to bring back all bodily functions to normalcy.





For instance, Dihydromyricetin (DHM) - a herbal extract - is popularly used as a hangover cure in China, Kora and Japan. Foods like eggs, dairy products, meat and oats may help in reducing the symptoms of hangover. All these foods contain an amino acid called Cysteine, which may help in treating hangover.





You must have often been advised to drink lots of water during and after drinking. Alcohol induces dehydration, which can be combated with water only, even the day after over drinking. Drinks with electrolytes can help a great deal. Nutrients like sodium, potassium and magnesium may relieve you from muscle pains, headache and fatigue.

Include foods like these in your diet on the day of hangover and you'll feel better in no time. Although, you might be too groggy to get up and workout, but if you do, exercising will produce feel-good hormones that will uplift your mood instantly.















