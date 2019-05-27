These Foods Will Help You Avoid And Cope Up With Hangover

Cure hangover with proper diet

An unbridled evening of wining and dining is the way to unwind after a hard day for many people. Intoxication may bring some momentary pleasure but it all wanes out when you get up the next day with a splitting headache in a spinning room after an over-indulgent night. Hangover can hit you in many forms - headache, fatigue, dizziness, dehydration, vomiting, fast heart beat or diarrhoea. You drink gallons of water, squeeze lemon after lemon down your throat only to realise that the damage has already been done. It only leaves you with guilt and regret but the unhinged mind never stops you from glugging your favourite cocktail, wine or whiskey again the next time. You'll be surprised to know that you are not the only one giving in to your temptations with terrible consequences. According to a study published in the journal 'Addiction', 76 per cent of adults may suffer from a hangover from excessive drinking the night before.





While over drinking is harmful for health but for those who want to enjoy their occasional drinks without ruining the next day, here are some useful tips to avoid and cure a bad hangover.











Tips To Prevent And Cure Hangover -







Alcohol in the blood stream makes it difficult for the body to take in nutrients from food. Some studies suggest that drinking alcohol leads to lowering of levels of important vitamins and minerals. Consuming these food can fill up for the lost nutrients.

1. Meat, fish, eggs and orange and yellow-coloured vegetables such as sweet potatoes, which are rich in Vitamin A, fight off common infections and cell damage.





(Also Read: 5 Foods That Can Worsen Your Hangover)





Hangover cure: Fish is rich in vitamin A and proteins





2. For getting your fill of proteins, eat chicken and fish in a reasonable quantity. After a heavy night, you are usually sapped off energy; these foods will energise the body and help in throwing away hangover.





3. Eat asparagus before going out for drinking. This food is packed with zinc and a B vitamin called folate, which produces enzymes that break down the alcohol.





Hangover cure: Asparagus is packed with zinc and vitamin B





4. Animal proteins, nuts, whole grains and beans are a good source of zinc while bananas and avocados can replenish the body with potassium the next day after heavy drinking.





5. Needless to say, alcohol deprives the body of fluids. Drink lots of water before and after drinking to stay hydrated. Coconut water or soups are also great for supplying fluids to the body. The US National Library of Medicine advises drinking a glass of water after every drink to avoid hangover.





6. Ginger and honey are powerful antioxidants that flush out the alcohol from the system and help in recuperating the digestive system. It's best to have ginger and honey together or make a ginger tea with honey instead of sugar.





Hangover cure: Ginger and honey are powerful antioxidants





(Also Read: Have These Meals During A Hangover)





Following all these tips can help your enjoy your drinks without the worry of dealing with morning sickness the day after. However, the best way to steer clear from hangover and avoid its adverse effects is to drink in moderation. After all, enjoyment should not come at the price of health.









