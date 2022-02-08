Italian cuisine is one of those cuisines that has a worldwide following. We can find a wide variety of Italian dishes in any café or restaurant, and we even prepare them at home. Whether it's a variety of pasta, pizza, salad or risotto, there is a never-ending list of Italian food that we love to devour. However, the flavours that we make at home or get in cafes might be a little different from that authentic Italian taste. If you see any Italian cooking their food, you will notice that they use age-old recipes and simple everyday ingredients to amp up the flavour of their dishes. This is also one of those reasons why Italians might not take it well when someone experiments with their classic dishes. Don't believe us? Well, we have just the proof!





In a video shared by the Instagram page, @indian_italian_couple, we can see adorable banter between a couple. They both can be seen devouring a pizza. The lady asks the man in the video, "How is it? You like my homemade pizza?" The man says yes, but he also asks if he can put ketchup on the pizza, to which she says, "Don't, I will kill you, no tomato ketchup on the pizza." Then he further asks if he can add some chicken to it. The lady replied, "Of course, not! Just tomato, mozzarella, and enjoy." He also asks if he could add toppings like pineapple or tomatoes. To this, the lady hilariously says, "Go out of the house." You can watch their video here:

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 518K views, has 27.5K likes and several comments! Many people were amused with this little banter. One person wrote, "Benefits of having Italian life partner, you get to eat yummy pizza." Other people have commented, "Bhai, any Italian guy or girl will be offended if you put pineapple, kiwi or some fruit slices on a pizza."





Some people have also said that many Indians like to pour ketchup into their meals. A user wrote, "Seriously, this Indian choice I also hate, like why people pour ketchup on everything ketchup doesn't go with." Another user also said, "My Punjabi boyfriend puts ketchup on rice. I always get mad when he does it. Pasta, pizza and rice are too important for Italians."





While some other people have asked for the pizza recipe and said that they would love it if the couple could share an authentic pizza recipe with their viewers!











What do you think about this banter? Let us know in the comments below!