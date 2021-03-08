Watch: Instant Sooji Dhokla Recipe In Under 30 Mins - Perfect For Sudden Hunger Pangs

This instant dhokla recipe is a must-try.

There are many times, especially in the evenings, when all of a sudden hunger strikes and we have nothing ready at home. You want a quick and easy recipe then that will give you something yummy to whet your cravings. And if it is healthy too, it's even better. Here is a recipe Gujarati-special snack of dhokla that you can make in less than 30 minutes. This instant dhokla is made with sooji and its batter needs only 10 minutes to rest and fluff up. Rest of the cooking time is just 10 minutes, and you get soft and spongy market-style dhokla ready in minutes.





The dhokla recipe video was shared by food vlogger Chef Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef'.





Here's the complete recipe of instant dhokla for you to try:





Step 1 - Take 1 cup of sooji, put in a bowl and add half cup curd to it. Add some salt, a pinch of turmeric powder, ginger paste, green chillies, and whisk well. Add about half cup of water and mix well. Let it rest for 10 minutes.





Step 2 - Set up the steamer. Grease a tray with some oil so that the dhokla doesn't stick to the plate.





Step 3 - Add some oil and fruit salt to the dhokla mixture. Mix well.





Step 4 - Pour the dhokla batter in the tray and put in the steamer immediately. Cover and let it steam for about 10 minutes. Cut into pieces.

Step 5- Make a tempering of mustard seeds, hing and curry leaves.





Step 6 - Add the dhokla to the pan with the tempering and mix well. Serve hot or cold.





Watch the full recipe video here:





