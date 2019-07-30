Watch: This 5-Minute Instant Bread Dhokla Recipe Is Ideal For Tea-Time Cravings

The recipe is so instant that you do not even need to use the stove for it

Spongy and yummy dhoklas are a treat anytime of the day. The Gujarati marvel has found fans across the world, making it one of the most loved Indian snacks of all time. Dhokla is a steamed cake made with besan (gram flour) or sooji. You can pair it with chutney or enjoy it stand-alone. One of the biggest reasons why we shy away from making this delicious snack is the time it takes. While it takes only a while to steam, preparing its batter and tadka may prove to be a time- consuming affair. In this recipe of 5-minute instant bread dhokla, Mumbai based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi gives her own delish spin to this classic recipe. The recipe is so instant that you do not even need to use the stove for it, except while making the tadka. These bread dhoklas resemble mini sandwiches and are tempered with sesame seeds and green chilly.





(Also Read: What Makes Dhokla One Of The Healthiest Evening Snacks?)





Another highlight of this bread dhokla is that you do not even need many exotic ingredients to prepare the snack. Most of the ingredients used in the recipe can be easily found in your kitchen pantry. This snack is ideal for tea-time, or the times when you have guests coming over and cannot think of what to serve them so quickly. You can prepare this snack in a jiffy and impress them at one go.

Here's the recipe of instant bread dhokla, try it and let us know how you like it!





(Also Read: 6 Best Dhokla Recipes | Easy Dhokla Recipes | Gujarati Recipes)













