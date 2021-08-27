The festival season is here, with many festivals like Sawan and Raksha Bandhan passing and many more coming! We cannot avoid eating sweets, these festivals are designed over mithai. So how to enjoy these festivals without worrying about imminent weight gain. We have to find a way to celebrate it without putting on weight. On this Janmashtami (30th August 2021), switch to eating a healthier alternative to your mithai! Choose to eat sugar-free desserts that will taste exactly like normal desserts.





On our hunt for sugar-free desi sweets, we found a recipe posted by Jyoti Dalmia on her channel YouTube channel 'Magic In My Food'. She has shared the recipe of keto chenna murki. Chenna murki is a famous East Indian sweet. It is popularly found in sweet shops in Bengal and Orissa. This keto chenna recipe is made with no sugar and is rich in protein. You can relish this dessert guilt-free! Watch the recipe video below:





Weight Loss: How To Make Keto Chenna Murki:

Keto chenna murki is probably the easiest keto desi dessert you can ever make! You need ghee, sugar-free, water, paneer, cardamom powder and rose water. The rose water and cardamom powder are used for additional flavour to the chenna murki, you can prepare it without these ingredients as well!





Start by greasing a non-stick pan with some ghee. Add stevia and water to the pan and switch on the flame. Mix till the sweet syrup is ready. Add small pieces of paneer to the sweet syrup. Cook the paneer till the syrup is completely absorbed by it. You can add the cardamom powder and rose water during the absorption process.





