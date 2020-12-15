Watch: Kolhapuri Tambda Rassa Recipe - A Rich Mutton Red Curry That You'd Love

Kolhapuri mutton red curry recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Kolhapuri cuisine is known for its strong, robust flavours.

Tambda Rassa is a popular red curry in the region.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

If you ever tasted Kolhapuri food, you would know how fragrant and spicy all its dishes are. One of the many popular Kolhapuri recipes is Tambda Rassa, which is basically a red curry dish made with either chicken or mutton. This curry is commonly made in the region for lunch and dinner and can be paired with rice or any roti of your choice. One look at it and you know that this red curry would taste superb. In fact, you can get the whiff of this aromatic dish even from a distance.



Here we have an authentic Kolhapuri recipe of Tambda Rassa, which can be easily replicated at home. The recipe video was posted on YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining Co' by food vlogger Raji Gupta.



Watch: Kolhapuri Tambda Rassa Recipe Video:





First cook mutton in a pressure cooker with ginger-garlic paste, sliced onions, salt and turmeric powder. Then dry roast whole spices like cloves, cinnamon, black peppercorns, bay leaves and star anise. When the spices cool down, put them all in a grinder along with some roasted dry coconut. Also roast some cumin seeds and add to the grinder. Toss in some chopped onions and grind everything well to make masala.



Now, make gravy. Heat some oil, add the ground masala, and spice powders -garam masala, coriander powder and lots of red chilli powder to give it a bright red colour. Add some water, cooked mutton along with mutton stock, and your Kolhapuri Tambda Rassa is ready!

Enjoy this delicious mutton curry!







