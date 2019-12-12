Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kolhapuri Chicken At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Kolhapur has a rich legacy of food.

Kolhapuri cuisine is renowned among foodies who love all things fiery, rich and flavourful. Kolhapur is a district in Maharashtra and one of the most ancient ones at that. Kolhapur has a very rich legacy when it comes to food. The robust flavours of Kolhapuri dishes have won fans from across the country. One Kolhapuri delicacy that always manages to tug at our heartstrings is the Kolhapuri Chicken. Bright red and orange gravy, laced with juicy and succulent pieces of chicken, this Maharashtrian delight is not for the faint-hearted. We have a recipe that can help you make it at home!





To make this Kolhapuri chicken, you would need chicken legs, red chili powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, fenugreek seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cardamom, cloves, black peppercorn, cinnamon sticks, desiccated coconut, fried onion, oil, hing, water, byadgi chillies, chopped tomatoes, salt, water, chopped coriander leaves, and lemon juice.





You can pair it with hot rice or roti and it will make for a wholesome meal. Serve it to your guests for your next house party and watch them lick their plates clean. Preparation of this chicken delicacy is slightly time taking, but it is worth it all. Since it is made using warm spices, it makes for an ideal winter treat too.


