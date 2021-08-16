Ladoo has always played a significant role in the Indian food culture. From being a part of all Indian festivals to being one of the most popular gifting options for many - we have resorted to laddoos every now and then. And what makes it yet more popular is the variety and range of laddoo recipes we find across the country. Motichoor laddoo, besan laddoo, dry fruit laddoo, coconut laddoo and more - options are many and we are spoilt for choices. Besides, we also find special laddoos that have several health benefits too. Take gond ke laddoo for instance. Quintessentially made during the winters, it is a wholesome, nutritious mithai that includes edible gum, dry fruits, jaggery, ghee and more. These ingredients help warm up our body and are also known to boost immunity against seasonal diseases.





Another such healthy laddoo recipe we recently came across is liquid laddoo. Yes, you read that right! It is basically a liquid besan ladoo that includes ingredients like ghee, haldi, kali mirch and more. This unique recipe has been shared by Chef Saransh Goila on his Instagram handle and he says, it is his dadi ka nuska to "combat cold".

Alongside sharing the recipe, he wrote, "LIQUID LADDOO in the house. A lot of people call this Sheera or just *Besan* and I find both those terminologies for this dish confusing. Hence, Liquid laddoo just sits well with me. This is my dadi's recipe with her nuskhe to combat cold and give warmth to your soul and ENT. Truly missed her today and made this to honour her memory. Have you tried this when you had flu? Works like magic for me. I'd say anyway try it - it's a mithai in a cup and not just when you have flu."

How To Make Liquid Laddoo | Saransh Goila's Liquid Laddoo Recipe:

Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a kadhai.

Add 4 tbsp besan and cook for 10 minutes, on low flame.

Add 2 cups of water in 3 parts and stir well to avoid lumps.

Add turmeric powder, black pepper powder, cardamom powder and jiggery and cook to get a thick, smoothie-like consistency, with a rich colour.

Transfer the liquid laddoo in a cup and indulge.

Sounds delicious, right? So, what are you waiting for? Try this unique laddoo at home and relish. And do not forget to let us know how you liked it.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Here:

