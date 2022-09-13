What to eat for dinner? It is a question we often ponder over throughout our office day. Even after thinking the whole day, we don't reach a satisfactory conclusion. Chilli chicken, Manchurian, momos - we wish to indulge in these tantalising dishes, but ordering food on a weekday is not a smart option. The next best option is to cook something, right? But, especially on a weekday, who has time to stand in the kitchen and prepare an elaborate dish like chilli chicken? How to satisfy our cravings for something Asian? Don't worry, we have found a way to solve your conundrum. Try this teriyaki chicken recipe that is ready in just 20 minutes!





This recipe offers a delicious melange of garlic, ginger, soy sauce, vinegar, and more seasoning to make a sweet and sour, semi-dry chicken curry. You can enjoy this lip-smacking chicken teriyaki with steamed rice or sticky rice.





Teriyaki Chicken Recipe: How To Make Chicken In Teriyaki Sauce

In this recipe, you'll need to prepare the teriyaki sauce first and then move on to preparing the chicken. If you have all the ingredients available at home, then this teriyaki chicken will not take more than 20 minutes to be ready. Let's start with the recipe!





First, you'll need to finely chop ginger and garlic. In a bowl, add the chopped ginger and garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, honey, sugar, sesame oil, corn flour and water. Mix and prepare a thick slurry. The teriyaki sauce is ready. Heat oil in a pan, add the chicken pieces and fry them till golden brown. Pour the teriyaki sauce into the pan and let it cook till the chicken has absorbed the sauce. Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top. The teriyaki chicken is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Teriyaki Chicken in the Header Section.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this teriyaki chicken at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!