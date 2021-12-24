The Indian palate is quite accommodating as we Indians are always up for exploring different cuisines and experimenting with it. That's exactly what has happened with the Indo-Chinese fusion food, which is now considered as a separate cuisine in itself. Be it the food van in your locality or fine-dine restaurants in the city, Indo-Chinese cuisine is available in every nook and cranny of the country. From ever popular street-style desi chowmein to chilli paneer and chilli chicken and more, all these recipes promise to not just satiate our hunger pangs but also leave the glutton, purring with satisfaction with its extraordinary taste.





Made with bite-sized chicken pieces and laden with different kinds of sauces, chilli chicken is one of the most preferred dishes. There's nothing like starting our meal at restaurants or cafes with a plateful of crispy chilli chicken, right? If you are a chilli chicken lover just like us, then you are at the right place. Here we bring you 5 chilli chicken recipes you must try if you haven't already. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list. Take a look:

Here's A List Of 7 Chilli Chicken Recipes That You Must Try:

1. Classic Chilli Chicken

Let's hit the list with this ubiquitous recipe. Tender chicken chunks tossed with stir-fried veggies, and tantalising sauces make this recipe a true explosion of flavours. Be it dry or in gravy, this classic Indo-chinese delicacy is always a hit. Find the recipe here.

2. Honey Chilli Chicken

If you are someone who feels classic chilli chicken is too spicy for you to handle, then here we bring you a yummy recipe of honey chilli chicken that you would equally love to devour. This recipe consists of honey that makes it taste sweet and cuts out the extreme spicy, giving it much milder flavour. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Dhaba-Style Chilli Chicken

Craving for some dhaba-style chilli chicken? This chilli chicken recipe will help you satiate your craving in no time. This recipe gets ready at home in 20 minutes. So, what are you waiting for? Click here and try out this recipe this weekend.

4. Schezwan Chilli Chicken

In this recipe, Schezwan sauce plays a dominant role. If you are someone who loves extra spicy food, this recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. So, click here and try this schezwan chilli chicken recipe today to treat yourself with a lip-smacking appetizer in the cold evening.

5. Keto-Friendly Chilli Chicken

This chilli chicken recipe is perfect to make if you are following a keto diet for weight loss. The marinated chicken pieces are not deep fried but rather cooked in olive oil with veggies like onions, bell peppers, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Find the full recipe here.

6. Stir Fried Chilli Chicken

Here's another quick, easy and delectable chilli chicken recipe for you. To prepare this, all you need is some chicken pieces, basil leaves, ginger garlic paste and 2-3 sauces along with seasonings and that's it! Click here for the complete recipe.

7. Chilli Chicken With Lemongrass

Love citrus and lemon flavour, with a hint of mint? If yes, then this chilli chicken recipe is a must-try. It is made by coating the chicken chunks with cornflour and then deep frying it until golden and further sauteed with a range of aromatic herbs and lemon grass. Click here for the recipe.





That's it! Now, you know the drill! Head straight to the kitchen, try out these recipes to enjoy the weekend indulgence and do not forget to tell us which one turned out to be your favourite in the comment section below. Enjoy your weekend!









