Watch: Make Cooking Easier With This Step-By-Step Recipe Of Restaurant-Style Mutton Fry Chataka

Most of us think twice when someone asks us to cook a mutton dish, or in that case, any kind of red meat dish. Why is it so? There are several reasons; but the most common ones are the lack of knowledge of a good meat (good mutton has firm, white fat and a pink or pale red color), right knowledge of the cooking time to get a tender mutton (click here to know how to make mutton soft and tender), and the lengthy cooking process. Does that stop us from consuming it? Surely no! Always keep in mind, the rich-flavoured meat can be tough if not cooked properly It requires slow cooking on low heat to retain its tenderness.





Mutton is extremely rich in proteins, minerals and is a very good source of energy. It also helps in strengthening the immune system and promotes cell growth. However, it is always advised that consumption of mutton should be done in limitation due to the undesirable fat content in it.





To make the process of cooking mutton easier for you, YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat' brings recipe video on a step by step preparation of restaurant-style mutton fry chataka. The ingredients they used are- mutton, ginger-garlic paste, onion, green chilli, curry leaves, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, fennel powder, garam masala, black pepper, mutton masala, oil and water.

Did the list of ingredients confuse you? Don't worry, the ingredients may look plenty, but the preparation is quite simple and easy.





Try preparing this dish for your next party and let us know about your experience!





Watch: Recipe Video For Restaurant-Style Mutton Fry Chataka:









