Let's admit, we Indians have a soft corner for desi desserts. No matter how hard we try to resist our sweet cravings, we somehow always end up indulging in them. Traditional Indian desserts are primarily made using sugar, dry fruits, khoya and oodles of desi ghee, which makes them taste incredibly divine. The best part is that you'll find a diverse range of unique sweets to choose from. One such loved Indian mithai is the classic nariyal ladoo. Prepared with grated coconut, cardamom powder and sugar, this sweet delight melts in the mouth instantly. However, most of us visit our local mithai shop whenever we feel like having these ladoos. But what if we tell you that you can recreate halwai-style nariyal ladoos at home? Here we bring you a delicious nariyal ladoo recipe that you can make in just 10 minutes.





Also read: 15 Best Ladoo (Laddu) Recipes | Easy Ladoo Recipes





A regular nariyal ladoo is made with grated coconut, condensed milk, mawa or sugar syrup. These ingredients can make the entire process of making nariyal ladoos quite long and tiresome. In this recipe, there is no usage of any of these ingredients, instead, we only have to add regular sugar. Make these ladoos at home in just 10 minutes and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills. This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Without further ado, let's learn how to make them:

Quick And Easy Sweet Recipe: How To Make Nariyal Ladoo In 10 Minutes

To make these ladoos, first, heat some ghee in a kadhai. Once it becomes hot, add desiccated coconut. Roast it nicely with the ghee for around 4-5 minutes. (This helps in giving the ladoos a nice aroma and texture).





Now, add boiled milk in the kadhai. Mix well and cook on low-medium flame until the desiccated coconut absorbs all the milk. Once the mixture becomes thick, add sugar and mix again. Next, add milk powder and combine well. (You can also use milk cream instead of milk powder).





Once done, transfer the mixture to a plate and allow it to cool down. Divide the mixture evenly and gently form small balls using your hands. Coat them with desiccated coconut and enjoy! Nariyal ladoos are ready!





Watch the detailed recipe of nariyal ladoo here:

















Make these delicious ladoos at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.