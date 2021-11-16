





Paneer is one of the most loved foods among Indians, especially vegetarians. Also known as cottage cheese, paneer is a special favourite with North Indians, and in eastern parts of the Indian subcontinent. Paneer is a type of fresh cheese that can be easily made at home. Since it is made with milk, it is naturally loaded with calcium. not just that, paneer is an excellent source of protein. Some of our favourite dishes are made of paneer! Paneer tikka, shahi paneer, paneer kofta and more, just thinking about these scrumptious dishes has us salivating. Our love of paneer has made us find the most delicious recipe of a classic paneer dish, palak paneer. If you thought palak paneer was yummy, wait till you try the recipe of this dhaba-style palak paneer. This recipe will make you drool!





We all love the food from dhabas! There is a distinct style of cooking that makes dhaba food taste so much better than food served in restaurants. This video by YouTube-based food blogger 'Cook With Parul' has managed to recreate that style and shared it with us through the recipe of dhaba-style palak paneer.

Eat palak paneer with rice.

How To Make Dhaba-Style Palak Paneer:







Start by blanching spinach. Strain the spinach and soak it in ice water. This is will retain the beautiful green colour of the palak paneer. Grind the spinach, coriander and green chillies. Roast paneer in ghee and oil, keep it aside.











Now heat ghee and oil in a kadhai. Saute bay leaf, dry red chillies, cinnamon cloves, cumin seeds. Add the garlic, ginger and green chillies, saute till the garlic is golden. Now add onions and cook them till it is translucent. Add tomatoes and season it with coriander powder, haldi, red chilli powder, cumin powder and crushed Kasuri methi. Pour the spinach paste and add cooked paneer. Top the dish with cream, butter and garam masala. Finally, add the tadka as given in the video.











Here's the step-by-step recipe video of the Dhaba-Style Palak Paneer:









