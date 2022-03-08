





Today is International Woman's Day and people all around the world are spending their day supporting and appreciating the women in their life. If you are looking for ways to make the women in your life feel special, then we suggest whipping them a delicious treat. But remember, delicious doesn't have to be unhealthy, try to make something that is tasty and good for the body, like palak kebab! As the name suggests, this delicious kebab is prepared using blanched spinach, spices, gram flour and yoghurt. That's not all, these palak kebabs come with a twist! They have a masaledaar and crunchy cashew filling in the centre. Serve these healthy palak kebabs with green chutney and raw onions to make it a party snack. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your aprons and get cooking!





Palak Kebab Recipe: Celebrate Woman's Day With This Healthy And Delicious Palak Kebab

For the flavourful filling of the palak kebab, simply mix chopped cashews, fresh coriander leaves, cumin powder and coriander powder. Keep this aside for now. Heat oil in a pan, sauté cumin seeds, hing, ajwain and blanched spinach in the oil. Remove it from heat. Once it cools down, add yoghurt and gram flour (besan) to the sauteed spinach and mix it well. Once it is combined, create round shape kebabs and stuff the centre with the cashew filling. Shallow fry the kebabs till they are golden brown.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Spinach Kebab in the Header Section.





Pro Tip: For a low oil alternative, just simply air fry the kebabs or bake them.





Make this healthy and easy palak kebab for the women in your life to give them a delicious surprise this Women's Day. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!





Happy Women's Day 2022!