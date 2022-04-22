Indians are probably one of the biggest foodies ever, and we love to eat different cuisines! Besides Indian food, Chinese cuisine is the most loved cuisine in our country. The reason why we enjoy this cuisine so much is that the spicy and hot flavours resemble our desi food. Honey chilli potato, chicken drumstick, chilli paneer, noodles, and fried rice are just some of the delicious dishes from this cuisine that have become Indian staples! Today, we have found an exciting Chinese recipe that shall tantalise your taste buds with vibrant flavours of this cuisine and it is called egg Manchurian. This hot and spicy gravy shall be excellent as a main course for any festive occasion. Egg Manchurian is easier to make than the veg or chicken Manchurian, as hard-boiled eggs are prepared into Manchurian.





Egg Manchurian Recipe: How To Make Egg Manchurian

Start by boiling eggs till the yolk is completely cooked. Next, make a slurry of cornflour, salt, pepper powder and water. Dunk the hard-boiled eggs in the slurry and coat them well. Fry the coated hard-boiled eggs till they are golden brown. Keep this aside.











Heat oil in a saucepan, saute chopped onions, green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Add the chopped capsicum and stir fry till it is soft. Season it with salt and pepper powder. Pour red chilli sauce, soya sauce and vinegar. Now add the fried eggs, and cook them in the gravy till they are combined with the sauces. The egg Manchurian is ready!











Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Egg Manchurian in the header section.











You can enjoy this egg Manchurian with a delicious fried rice recipe! Here we have shortlisted some easy-to-make veg fried rice for you to make with this spicy egg Manchurian.





Make this egg Manchurian at home and let us know how you liked this recipe in the comments section below!









