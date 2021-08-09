It's not that easy to get out of bed in the morning, especially in this nippy weather. Following this, deciding on what to make for breakfast is a different ballgame altogether. Let's admit - deciding on what to cook is probably the last thing we want to do in the morning. This is why, more often we stick to the basic and safe options like bread-butter, cereal et al. The same food every morning can be mundane and monotonous, making us want to skip the fuss altogether. But skipping meals is never encouraged by any health expert across the globe; doing so leads to loss of energy, imbalance of metabolism and more. Instead, one must look for quick and easy options that are both tasty and nutritious. Fortunately, Indian cuisine offers a range of quick and delicious dishes to try - sabudana vada being one such popular option.





Made with sabudana (or tapioca pearls), this dish is loaded with good carbs that fuel us with energy to keep going for the whole day. Besides, this dish also keeps us full for a long time. Although sabudana vada has its roots in a Maharashtrian kitchen, today this crispy delight makes for popular food across the country. You can also pair sabudana vada with evening tea and include it in your vrat diet. Much versatile, right? So, without further ado, let's look into the recipe.

Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

How To Make Sabudana Vada For Breakfast | Sabudana Vada Recipe:

To make sabudana vada, we need soaked sabudana, boiled potatoes, peanuts, green chilli, salt, red chilli, coriander leaves and lemon juice.





Mix all the ingredients together and make small tikkis out of the mix. Deep fry the balls until they turn golden brown in colour. During vrat, replace regular salt with rock salt in the recipe. Enjoy the vada as is with some dahi or ketchup by the side.





Click here for the complete recipe.





Make this delicacy today and make your monsoon mornings a crispy affair. Let us know how you liked it.





