SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • No Maida, No Eggs, How To Make Delish Suji Cake For Your Instant Sugar Cravings

No Maida, No Eggs, How To Make Delish Suji Cake For Your Instant Sugar Cravings

Suji obtains a delectable chewy texture when it is steamed or baked, which makes it an excellent flour for cake.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 05, 2021 13:02 IST

Reddit
No Maida, No Eggs, How To Make Delish Suji Cake For Your Instant Sugar Cravings

Suji is also known as semolina

Highlights
  • Suji is a healthy flour you can use to make a range of sweets and snacks
  • Suji is also known as rava
  • Suji is a source of good carbs

With all the bad rep maida or refined flour has been gaining off-late, many are looking for alternative options. There are many exotic options available in the market like quinoa and mixed millet flour, but why go that far when there is always something healthier lying right next to you. Suji (or semolina or rava) is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates and decent amount of protein. It is also enriched with antioxidants. In terms of flavour too, it adds a distinct touch to everything it is added too. You may have used suji to make a range of savoury items, but have you ever used it to make a cake? Yes, you heard us! Suji obtains a delectable chewy texture when it is steamed or baked, which makes it an excellent flour for cake.  

(Also Read: 

This recipe of suji cake by food vlogger Parul requires no oven either.  

To make this super-soft cake you would need to follow these steps:

1. Take two cup suji in a grinding jar and make a fine powder. Keep it aside.  

2. In a bowl take a cup of yogurt, beat it using a whisker.

Newsbeep

3. Add sugar powder to the yogurt, mix everything well.  

4. Then add some oil, make sure it is of neutral flavour. Whisk well until you get a smooth batter.

5. Gradually add suji, mix well, avoid lumps.

6. Add milk gradually, mix gently in one direction. The batter should be of ribbon consistency. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes.  

7. Grease a heavy bottom kadhai. Place a butter paper.

8. Now check you suji batter, if it is too thick, add some milk to balance it out, add some vanilla essence, baking powder, baking soda, and mix gently in one direction.  

9. Pour the batter in the greased kadhai. Tap once, so that there are no air bubbles. Add some tutti fruities.  

10. Place it on gas, cook on low flame. Cover the kadhai with lid. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

11. Unmould the cake, cut and serve.  

You can find the full recipe with ingredients  on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul':

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: 



Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  SujiSemolinaCake Recipe
Watch: 5-Min <i>Till Mawa Ladoo</i> Recipe For Good Immunity, Strong Bones And Loads Of Energy
Watch: 5-Min Till Mawa Ladoo Recipe For Good Immunity, Strong Bones And Loads Of Energy
How To Sprout Methi Seeds I Benefits Of Sprouted Methi For Diabetes
How To Sprout Methi Seeds I Benefits Of Sprouted Methi For Diabetes

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 