No Maida, No Eggs, How To Make Delish Suji Cake For Your Instant Sugar Cravings

With all the bad rep maida or refined flour has been gaining off-late, many are looking for alternative options. There are many exotic options available in the market like quinoa and mixed millet flour, but why go that far when there is always something healthier lying right next to you. Suji (or semolina or rava) is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates and decent amount of protein. It is also enriched with antioxidants. In terms of flavour too, it adds a distinct touch to everything it is added too. You may have used suji to make a range of savoury items, but have you ever used it to make a cake? Yes, you heard us! Suji obtains a delectable chewy texture when it is steamed or baked, which makes it an excellent flour for cake.





This recipe of suji cake by food vlogger Parul requires no oven either.





To make this super-soft cake you would need to follow these steps:





1. Take two cup suji in a grinding jar and make a fine powder. Keep it aside.





2. In a bowl take a cup of yogurt, beat it using a whisker.

3. Add sugar powder to the yogurt, mix everything well.





4. Then add some oil, make sure it is of neutral flavour. Whisk well until you get a smooth batter.





5. Gradually add suji, mix well, avoid lumps.





6. Add milk gradually, mix gently in one direction. The batter should be of ribbon consistency. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes.





7. Grease a heavy bottom kadhai. Place a butter paper.





8. Now check you suji batter, if it is too thick, add some milk to balance it out, add some vanilla essence, baking powder, baking soda, and mix gently in one direction.





9. Pour the batter in the greased kadhai. Tap once, so that there are no air bubbles. Add some tutti fruities.





10. Place it on gas, cook on low flame. Cover the kadhai with lid. Bake for 20-25 minutes.





11. Unmould the cake, cut and serve.





You can find the full recipe with ingredients on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul':





