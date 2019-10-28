Watch: Not A Broccoli Fan? This Broccoli Recipe Is Sure To Change Your Mind About The Wonder Veggie!

Highlights Broccoli is a wonder veggie that we must include in your diet

Many of us don't like the taste and flavour of broccoli

Here is a super delicious broccoli recipe to prepare at home

Broccoli is one vegetable that doesn't have a huge fan base. Due to its distinct taste and appearance, a lot of people (mostly kids) do not prefer having it on their plates. However, what they do not realise that this cruciferous vegetable is a powerhouse of nutrients and have multiple health benefits. This humble vegetable that is said to have first cultivated about 2000 years ago in Europe, gets its name from the Italian word "broccolo," which means a "cabbage sprout." People who lead a healthy lifestyle are well aware of how healthy this vegetable is and how it can do wonders for our body.





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, broccoli has abundance of anti-bacterial and immunity boosting properties. Besides being rich with antioxidants, broccoli has ample amount of vitamin C and a decent sum of fibre as well. And if that's not enough, broccoli boasts of being an excellent source of indole-3-carbinol, a chemical that boosts DNA repair in cells and appears to block the growth of cancer cells. All of this above the fact that it has the highest level of carotenoids -- particularly eye healthy lutein -- of all brassicas. Well, we are pretty sure these facts are enough to add this wonderful veggie to your diet.





However, if you are still unsure about the taste and flavour of broccoli, we are here with an amazing broccoli recipe to change your mind! Broccoli is a versatile veggie that you can make into endless delicious dishes. From broccoli paratha, soups and salad to pastas and much more, broccoli can be added to a lot of things. Here we have an easy recipe of Broccoli Tikki that you can prepare at home. In the recipe, grated broccoli is added to a wok full of melted butter in oil and sauteed with ginger, green chillies, salt, black pepper, peanuts and cashew nuts. It is cooled and mixed with loads of cheese before rolling out tikkis from the prepared mix. The tikkis are then pan-fried in ghee till crisp. A super easy and quick snack recipe to prepare during those hunger pangs, this broccoli recipe is as flavourful as it can get.





