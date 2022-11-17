Padma Lakshmi is one Indian-American celebrity who is a big foodie! She started in the industry as a fashion model but later on, steered her career into the world of food. Now she is the host of one of the most famous American cooking shows and has also authored a range of food-related books. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Padma Lakshmi keeps sharing her cooking tips and tricks with her followers and she also loves to educate her American fans all about Indian food.





Recently, Padma Lakshmi decided to share a quick recipe of honey and chilli butter that can be enjoyed over grilled corn, toasted bread, parathas and more. With just four ingredients - unsalted butter, honey, cayenne and Kashmiri chilli powder - you can enjoy this delicious butter at home. If you don't have cayenne at home, you can leave it out as well. In the video, Padma Lakshmi uses organic honey that she harvested herself.





Also Read: Soon, An Edible Drone To Provide Life-Saving Food In Emergencies

Honey And Chilli Butter Recipe: How To Make Padma Lakshmi's Honey and Chilli Butter

All your ingredients need to be at room temperature. If you have frozen butter, then don't heat it in a microwave as it will completely melt the butter and it will lose its texture. Rather you can use this nifty hack to make your butter room temperature:





Simply mix together room temperature butter with honey, cayenne powder and Kashmiri red chilli powder till it is combined and the butter turns slightly red. Place the soft butter on butter paper and wrap it the way you want the butter to shape. Place it in your fridge and let it freeze. The honey and chilli butter is ready.





Watch the recipe video of Padma Lakshmi's honey and chilli butter:











Try out this butter recipe by Padma Lakshmi and let us know in the comments section how you liked it.