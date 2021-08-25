Our favourite actress from the aughts is back in town! Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings (IPL), keeps moving around the world. She is mostly spotted chilling with her dog in her LA home or supporting her cricket team from her Mumbai home. Recently, she went back to her family farms and gave us a tour of her farms! She posted an adorable video of her apple farms and expressed nostalgia about her childhood and her love for Himachali apples. Take a look:











She also accompanied the video with a very sentimental caption, reminiscing her memories and appreciating the local apples. "I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video. Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again. Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional & exhilarating experience..."











In her long and heartful caption, she talks about her childhood and recalled memories of plucking and collecting apples and enjoying apple juice. She shares that she also became an apple farmer two years ago and expresses how proud she is to be part of the farming community of Himachal Pradesh. In the video, she shows beautiful apple trees that are laden with big, juicy apples. Catching a glimpse of life in apple farms makes us want to escape the city's heat and live in a beautiful farm on a hilltop as well!











As Preity Zinta says in her video herself, "apple season is here!", so why not welcome this apple season by making some delicious apple pie, apple strudel or a refreshing apple drink to cool down this summer! Find the recipe links down below:











