Priyanka Chopra Jonas has multiple reasons to celebrate, whether it's her film 'The White Tiger' winning an Oscar Award nomination for 'Best Adapted Screenplay' or the release of her autobiographical memoir 'Unfinished'. She has also recently ventured into the food and beverage space with her brand new restaurant 'Sona' in New York City which is set to open later this month. The actor-producer has truly been on cloud nine recently! And what better way to ring in the achievements and milestones with some good food? Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a short but stunning video on Reels which featured her devouring a slice of pizza. Take a look:

"This is heaven! @nickjonas," wrote Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the caption of the post. In the short clip, we see Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking at the camera to stifle a giggle. She then shows us her drool-worthy Pizza slice which was a Pepperoni pizza covered with oodles of cheese and fresh basil leaves. Priyanka Chopra Jonas proceeded to take a slice from the pizza and eat it, enjoying and savouring every bite!

The recently-released song 'This Is Heaven' by Nick Jonas also played in the background of the video. Interestingly, Nick Jonas too shared a similar video clip of himself on the same track on Instagram. He was seen eating a yummy and delectable cheeseburger in the video. Take a look:

Well, if this is what heaven looks like, we surely want a slice of it too! On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is working on multiple projects, including the highly anticipated 'Matrix 4'. She will also be starring and co-producing a biopic based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela.