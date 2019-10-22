SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch Recipe Video: Make Besan Masala Paratha To Spice Up Your Regular Breakfast Meal

Watch Recipe Video: Make Besan Masala Paratha To Spice Up Your Regular Breakfast Meal

If you are looking for more interesting options to spruce up your regular breakfast meal, then you may want to take a look at this amazing recipe of besan masala paratha.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 22, 2019 15:32 IST

Reddit
Watch Recipe Video: Make Besan Masala Paratha To Spice Up Your Regular Breakfast Meal

Besan Masala Paratha Recipe Video

Highlights
  • If you're looking to spruce up your breakfast meal, try besan paratha
  • Besan is made from ground chickpea (or Bengal gram)
  • Manjula Jain has shared this recipe on her YouTube channel

A stuffed paratha is an ultimate go-to breakfast option for many. It fills you up to the brim and kick-starts your day with its numerous flavours. If there's nothing else in your kitchen to cook a full-fledged meal, pick any veggie and use it as a stuffing to make a stuffed paratha. Be it aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, pyaz paratha or anda paratha, all of these are some of the most popular paratha varieties that we usually make at home for breakfast. But, if you are looking for more interesting options to spruce up your regular breakfast meal, then you may want to take a look at this amazing recipe of besan masala paratha. Evidently, this paratha is made with gram flour (besan) mixed with whole wheat flour (atta).

Normally, all parathas are made with just whole wheat flour but the addition of gram flour levels up this meal with its distinct nutty flavour and health-benefitting properties. Besan is made from ground chickpea (or Bengal gram), and is used to cook a variety of Indian meals like cheela, pakoda and kadhi. It loads up on some vital nutrients like fibre, proteins, and minerals like iron, magnesium and copper.

Also Read: 11 Best Paratha Recipes | Indian Flat Bread Recipes



Therefore, besan is a welcome addition to our beloved paratha, and all the 'masala' from our regular spices make it more fun to eat, right at the start of the day. Just follow the process of making regular parathas and prepare the dough using both the flours along with spices like jeera, red chilli flakes, grated ginger and hing.

Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger, has shared this recipe on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch the recipe video here and don't forget to make this delicious paratha at home.


Also Read: 5 Unique Parathas In Delhi

Watch: Besan Masala Paratha Recipe Video:



Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Paratha RecipeBesanParatha Recipe Video
Diwali 2019: A Fully Planned Diwali Menu With Yummy Vegetarian Recipes 
Diwali 2019: A Fully Planned Diwali Menu With Yummy Vegetarian Recipes 
Add This High-Protein Sprouts And Paneer Salad To Your Weight Loss Diet
Add This High-Protein Sprouts And Paneer Salad To Your Weight Loss Diet

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 