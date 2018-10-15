Watch: Shilpa Shetty Binges On Bhajiyas And Tells Us How To Burn Those Calories!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty encourages her fans to eat clean

Shilpa's binge videos are viewed by millions

Shilpa Shetty is a pro-Yogi and has always professed it for fitness

Bollywood actor-turned fitness expert- turned chef Shilpa Shetty is an icon for millions of Indians across the globe. The slim beauty is known for her Sunday binge videos, where she indulges in the most sinful of delights, showing us that you don't need to hold back on your love for food to stay fit. The diva has over 7 million followers on Instagram and constantly shares food and fitness inspiration, as well as videos recipes of healthy food. The mother of one regularly posts her Sunday binge videos every Monday and each time she leaves us drooling and wondering just how she manages to keep all that weight off. Shilpa Shetty has always encouraged her followers to eat clean during the weekdays and indulge their taste buds during one cheat meal in a week. In her latest Sunday binge video, Shilpa Shetty is seen indulging in several different kinds of droolworthy fried foods.





Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a video of herself eating three different types of bhajiyas- palak patta, onion and potato. We dare you to watch the Sunday binge video without salivating, and we bet you won't be able to do that.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's High-Power Salad Is Giving Us Major Healthy Food Inspiration

Have a look:





Does anybody else feel an intense and all-consuming craving for crispy and fried foods, all of a sudden? Because we sure did! Shilpa Shetty said in the caption that she stays off fried foods normally, which is why she can afford to indulge in it, without any guilt. She also revealed how she was planning to burn all the calories that she is eating in the video and we can tell that it's not going to be easy. "10 #suryanamaskars , 3 sets of #squats , 1minute #plank and 20 minute cycling", wrote Shilpa, explaining her exercise routine for burning off all the 'bhajiya' weight. That sounds intense! But we're guessing it's going to be a breeze for the super fit Shilpa Shetty, who is a pro-Yogi. Did you know that if done properly, you can burn as many as 14 calories through just one suryanamaskar? Well, we guess we'll just stick to eating the bhajiyas only!







