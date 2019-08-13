Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's 'Triple Treat Sunday Binge' Looks Like Dessert Heaven

Shilpa Shetty Kundra binged on sinful desserts after 2 weeks

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is clearly a fitness freak. The svelte physique of the diva is a testament to her obsession with fitness and exercise, but she gives equal importance to her diet as well. The 44-year-old has a cooking channel on YouTube and Instagram as well, where she regularly shares healthy cooking tips and recipes of dishes prepared from nutritious ingredients, without compromising on taste. A self-confessed food lover, Shetty makes sure she shares her fondness for food with her fans and followers by posting a 'Sunday binge' video every week. During these 'binge' sessions, Shilpa Shetty is seen indulging in sinful goodies and desserts and sweets from around the world.





This time, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she was bingeing on desserts after a hiatus of two full weeks and of course, this weekend's Sunday binge was therefore, extra special for her. Shetty shared a video of herself sampling the delightful desserts at one of the most popular celeb haunts in Mumbai- Bastian. The restaurant has previously hosted Shetty on a number of occasions, including on her birthday this year. Bastian is also a favourite dinner or brunch date hotspot for Bollywood celebrities like Mira and Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday etc.





Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's 'Triple Treat Sunday Binge':

The desserts that she binged on this time included a decadent-looking Chocolate Veloute with gluten-free cookie, a cinnamon brioche French toast and gluten-free pancakes with white and dark chocolate chips. "Binged hard after 2 weeks. Worth every bite! @bastianmumbai full stomach, happy me...", Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram. We think we have found the holy trinity of desserts, after watching this video of Shilpa Shetty! The diva has often stressed on the importance of striking a balance between healthy food and unhealthy indulgences.





She had advocated treating your sweet tooth every once in a while, instead of killing your cravings, but making sure you exercise and burn the calories off during the rest of the week. Well, we reckon it's going to take Shilpa shetty more than one workout session to burn the calories off from this Sunday binge!







