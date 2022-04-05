Eggs are one of the major sources of protein. And, if you have ever tried to lose weight or joined a gym, you might know that they are also one of the most promoted food items to include in your diet. Most of us prefer having boiled eggs over omelettes because of the obvious reason that they are boiled in water and are much healthier than fried eggs or omelettes. However, a street vendor from Chawri Bazar, New Delhi has devised a way to take the health quotient of an omelette a step higher. In a recent video uploaded by a food blogger, we can see that the street vendor makes omelettes in water instead of oil. Wondering if that actually works? Well, it's safe to say that the omelette was perfectly cooked and looked every bit tempting.





The Instagram reel was shared by food blogger @foodie_duo__; the street shop is named Sikander omelette and is located in Chawri Bazar, New Delhi. The vendor can be seen pouring water into the pan, while that heats, he can be seen beating eggs with chopped onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and some dry spices. He then pours this mix onto the pan and flips it halfway. The bottom of the omelette looks perfectly cooked and browned, once cooked on both sides, the vendor serves it by garnishing some more onions, cheese, tomatoes and mayonnaise on the omelette. Take a look at the video here:

The video has garnered over 33.6k views along with 1200 likes. Some of the interesting comments left on the video are:





"Was it even cooked?"





"Could this be any healthier?"





"Wow, that's really really mouth-watering. I would love to have this"





"Paani? Wow unique"





"Sirf oil bachane ka ninja technique lag rahi hai" (I feel this is just a trick to save oil, nothing else)





What are your thoughts on the no-oil omelette? Will you be trying to make the same at home? Let us know in the comments below.