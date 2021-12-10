Street food has a huge following all over the world. But, perhaps, nothing compares to the love it receives in India. Maybe it's because of the diverse range of street foods available in every corner of the country. Take, for instance, our beloved samosa. This crispy and fulfilling treat can be found easily anywhere. It is pocket-friendly, and the options in its varieties are endless. From enjoying the classic aloo samosa, matar samosa to the new variations like chowmein samosa or pasta samosa- something unique seems to come up every day. But this time, a new variation of samosa has left people in splits. If you wonder what could be so different about a samosa that people have mixed reactions about it, then let us tell you. Recently, a street vendor was seen making a samosa sandwich. Yes, you read that right!





In a video uploaded by food blogger @ahm_foodiefriends, a street vendor can be seen making a samosa sandwich. First, the vendor takes out a samosa and then presses it in a grilling machine. Then he takes a piece of bread and spreads some chutney, ketchup, and chaat masala. Then he adds in the samosa and again pours ketchup from the top. Finally, he finishes it by adding another layer of bread smeared in green chutney and serves! Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered up to 2.9 million views and more than 84 thousand likes. The video also received several comments with mixed reactions. Many people have called this combination tasty, while some are unhappy with it.





One user wrote, "Just looking yummy and delicious." Another one said, "Wowww soo much tempting." While some people have said, "please leave the samosa alone," and "these experiments need to stop."





As many reactions came in, some people have also said that this creation is called "samosa pav."





What do you think about this combination; would you like to taste it? Let us know in the comments below!