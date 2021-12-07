If there's one genre of content that the internet loves, it has to be baby videos. We see so many toddlers on social media doing all sorts of adorable antics. Recently, a super cute 'shoulder dance' video featuring a baby had gone viral across platforms. We all could relate to the happy toddler's emotions in that sweet clip. And now, the internet has encountered yet another adorable baby who is winning hearts with his eating skills. Believe it or not, the toddler managed to finish off a whole chicken wing entirely by himself without leaving even a shred of chicken on the bone. Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on Twitter by popular lifestyle blogger @knightsglow. She shared the clip and it garnered over 2.5 million views and 112k plus likes as well. The baby featured in the video was her 11-month-old son, Isley. "Not him cleaning the chicken wing better than me last night. I'm shook," wrote the blogger in her tweet.

In the short 18-second clip, she showed how her son managed to finish off the entire chicken wing without leaving a single trace of chicken on the bone. She also wrote in the viral video's caption that he stopped in the middle of the process to check if there was any more chicken that he had missed. "Checking the bone for extra chicken," she explained in the caption along with the clip. The foodie baby indeed seemed hungry and relished every bite of the delicious treat. "What should we try next," asked the happy baby at the end of the video.





Twitter users could relate to the adorable foodie baby relishing his chicken wings. Some of them were seriously impressed with his skills that were quite advanced for a baby his age.





Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What did you think of this viral video? Tell us your thoughts about the adorable baby eating chicken wings in the comments below.