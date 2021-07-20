Tara Sutaria has started reshooting and her filmy adventures should not be missed. Known for her sophisticated mannerism and bubbly smile, this student of the year alumni is back on set and she is being her adorable self. Now that Bollywood has resumed shooting films, keeping COVID-19 guidelines in my mind, many of our beloved actors and actresses are sharing with us their 'back to work' experience through Instagram. Tara Sutaria latest project, 'Ek Villian Returns' starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor, is bound to release in February 2022.







One might wonder what exactly do actors have for their meals that would always make them look so good? You'd assume that it would be plain, flavourless, boiled food that would be full of nutrition but no taste. While Actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty are seen uploading pictures of their healthy, vegan meals, there are some celebrities who do partake in "sinful" foods whenever life allows them to do so and Tara Sutaria is definitely one of them.





She recently blessed the world of social media with her breakfast on the set of 'Ek Villian Returns'. She uploaded a cute video of herself, where she is indulging in a cheesy pizza, captioned: "Breakfast on set". Take a look yourself:







This cheesy Margherita pizza would make anyone and everyone drool! If only eating pizza was the secret to fame and stardom. Tara Sutaria is often seen posting pictures with mouth-watering food, but clearly she doesn't eat pizza every day for breakfast and this was only a cheat meal. In an interview to a daily, when asked about her eating habits she informed that she does not follow any particular routine but she only prefers to stay away from rice and sugar-rich foods, especially when she is shooting. In reality, her breakfast usually consists of eggs or sandwiches. This just proves that Tara Sutaria's pizza breakfast might just be once in a blue moon, but it definitely tells us that even celebrities are human like us and do enjoy a slice of pizza every now and then, even during breakfast.