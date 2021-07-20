Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration for many. For years, she is wowing us with her acting prowess, glamour and vivacious attitude. Besides, Kareena has also been setting goals with her fitness and healthy lifestyle. And we have seen people yearning to know more about her fitness regime, daily routine, personal life and more. Which is why as soon as the 40-year-old actor debuted on Instagram (in 2020), her handle garnered more than 5lakh followers in less than 24 hours. Today, she enjoys 7 million followers on the photo-sharing app, whom she keeps updated with glimpses of her daily life. Every now and then, she shares posts and stories featuring her yoga and gym sessions and food activities, which strike a balance between healthy and sinful indulgences. From rich and greasy gajar ka halwa to nutrient-rich salad - she eats it all.





On Monday, Kareena shared a glimpse of her weeknight dinner and it included all things light, healthy and clean. As per the picture, she had some sauted/roasted mushrooms, bell peppers and broccoli. Quite a wholesome dinner, right? We also saw a cup of matcha tea alongside. "Monday night clean," she wrote along with the photo. Take a look:





If you are inspired by Kareena's healthy and clean dinner choice, then get hold of some vegetables of your choice, chop and blanche them, and then toss in some olive oil with salt and pepper. That's it.





And if you are looking for some more variations, then check out the healthy dinner list we curated for you. Click here for the recipes.





Try these seven healthy dinner recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.