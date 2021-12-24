Street foods play a significant role in defining Indian food habit. If you explore, you will find no dearth of varieties in street foods across the country. In fact, every region has something unique to offer. For instance, sev puri of Mumbai, Bengali alu'r chop and more. Then there are some popular food options that broke the barriers and became famous nation-wide - samosa, panipuri and momo being few such popular instances. Another such popular example is egg roll. Eggs fried on paratha and stuffed with ketchup, masala and veggies, egg roll define indulgence. The popularity of this delicious food goes to such extent that people also experiment with the dish. Some add aloo stuffing in it, while some love mayonnaise inside. We found a video that features 3 double egg rolls in one gigantic roll. Yes, you heard us!





Food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha recently took to their Instagram handle '@eatographers' to share video of this gigantic egg roll from Nashik. As per the video, the roll is 1.5ft long and is called 'Bahubali Roll'. Reportedly, it is also considered the biggest roll in Nashik. So, what goes into making this mammoth roll?





The giant egg roll includes six eggs, chicken keema, chicken masala, onion, ketchup and different types of condiments. Sounds indulgent, right?





Here's the video of 'Bahubali roll' for you: