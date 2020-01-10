Watch: This Delicious Lemon Chicken Recipe Is A Perfect Way to Give A Tangy Twist To Your Dinner

Lemon chicken recipe is a quick and easy way to give your dinner a flavourful twist.

If you are a non-vegetarian and chicken is your favourite meat, then you have come to the right place. We have n number of chicken recipes to try. From grilled chicken snacks to chicken curries and to delicious chicken salads and sandwiches, there's no dearth of mouth-watering chicken delicacies that one can relish; especially in India where the classic butter chicken and tikkas are a rage. Restaurants across India serve some of the most sumptuous chicken dishes that we simply can't get over. With time, there have had been new inventions, delicious fusions and experiments that have given us some mouth-watering dishes to savour.





While all the butter chickens, kadhai chickens and chicken-do-pyazas are done to dearth, it's time we get some tangy goodness to this protein-rich lean meat. What if you could add a zing of lemon and cook an absolutely delicious dish of lemon chicken right inside your kitchen? Even though you would have come across lemon chicken at multiple restaurants but you'll be surprised to know that this drool-worthy refreshing chicken recipe is super easy and quick.





We have a lemon chicken recipe from the archives of NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is a perfect combination of easy, quick and absolutely delicious! In the recipe, chicken thighs are sautéed in an ambrosial mix of spices such as cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, coriander and turmeric mixed with onion. It is then mixed with lemon juice, orange juice and litchi juice along with coriander leaves. Served hot and tangy, lemon chicken is perfect for a dinner party on those chilly winter nights.





Watch: Lemon Chicken To Try At Home









