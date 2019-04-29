5 Best Lemon Juice Recipes | Easy Lemon Recipes

Lemon Juice Recipes: Lemon is an amazing summer fruit to include in your diet.

Lemon Juice Recipes: Summers are upon us; with mercury level rising day-by-day, all we can think of are summer coolers and refreshing mocktails that can detox our body and keep us cool. This is that time of the year when we must take the utmost care of our body, as excessive heat may lead to various ailments like stomach relates issues, excessive sweating and what not. However, one natural kitchen ingredient that could come to our rescue in such harsh weather condition is lemon. Packed with multiple health benefits, this super-sour summer fruit has many uses that go beyond just food.





Lemon is a versatile ingredient stocked with essential vitamins and minerals. Juice them, squeeze them over your food, or prepare dishes such as lemon chicken our soufflé, the list doesn't seem to end. This citrusy wonder fruit is nutritionally rich and brimming with vitamin C and antioxidants.





Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Lemon In Your Daily Diet:

1. Improves heart health: Lemon contains 'hesperidin' that is known to reduce the risk of hypertension. Other than this, lemon has pectin and limonoid, which may slow atherosclerosis, a condition wherein arteries start to harden.

2. Aids weight loss: A glass of lukewarm water with a few drops of lemon early in the morning can help boost body's metabolism.





3. Fight kidney stones: The citric acid present in lemon water helps flushing out the calcified deposits in the urine that is one of the reasons that cause kidney stones. The acid in the lemon can help keep these stones from coming together.





4. Improves skin health: With anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties along with antioxidants, lemon is known to flush out toxins from the body, reduce inflammation in skin, making it look fresh and youthful.





5. Boosts immunity: Lemon is packed with the goodness of vitamin C, which is a crucial antioxidant that helps boost immunity, protects the DNA from free radical damage, and can also prevent from various diseases such as cancer.





With a host of benefits, lemon also comes with great versatility. Give your meal a healthy twist with adding a squeeze of lemon juice with the best of our lemon juice recipes below.











Here Are 5 Best Lemon Juice Recipes To Try At Home:

A refreshing mix of citrusy lemon and tangy kiwi pulp, along with fresh mint deeply steeped in, this is a perfect energising summer cooler to prepare at home. You can even prepare it in bulk and store in the refrigerator. Mint along with lemon juice can detox your body. This lemon juice recipe can be a great kick start to the day.





The perfect summer cooler to beat the scorching heat.

Ever thought of a lemon dessert? Yes, lemon brulee dessert is a delectable dish that one can prepare for their kids' party or for those sunny Sunday brunches. A perfect balance of sweet and tangy, this creme brulee has honey, cream and lemon, making it a great combination for a cupcake-like blast.





Tiny little cupcake-like of custard with an essence of lemon.

A tangy, lemony chicken treat for your next dinner party at home! Punjabi lemon chicken is a mouth-watering dish where chicken is stirred in with lemon juice along with a host of Indian spices, orange juice and sugarcane juice. This makes for a tender, juicy chicken recipe with tantalising flavours of lemon, which is simply irresistible.





A chicken recipe with a tangy kick.

A great way to use some leftover rice, lemon rice one of the best comfort foods to prepare in a jiffy and that too with just a few simple ingredients. Cooked in a tadka of distinct flavours like mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves, red chili powder along with peanuts, chana and urad dal, this rice recipe is served with a generous squeeze of lemon to garnish over.





A quick and easy rice preparation enhanced with distinct flavours of lemon juice.

A melt in the mouth dessert that is sweet and tangy. Lemon zest, lemon juice beaten with egg and butter, combined with sugar, salt along with soothing and warm cinnamon with milk, it is a perfect summer dessert. Baked to perfection, this pudding can be the star dessert at your table post dinner tonight.





A tangy, rich, lemony milk pudding to relish post dinner with family.

With all these lemon juice recipes and endless benefits of lemon, it would be a great practice to start including it in your daily diet.







