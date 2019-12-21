Watch: This Easy and Quick Ajwain Kalonji Nimki Is A Perfect Office Snack For Those Mid-Day Hunger Pangs

A delightful office snack to pack for those mid-day hunger pangs.

Highlights Long office whours can often lead to untimely hunger pangs

At such times we often bend towards unhealthy junk eating

Here is an easy namakpara snack recipe to try at home and pack for work

An eight to nine hour office job can get pretty tiring if not monotonous. Endless meetings, calls, brainstorming and sitting glued to your screen may drain out every ounce of our energy. While the lunch break does its bit in refueling us for the day, however most of us end up tucking in a few chips here and there post or pre-lunch meal. All these store-bought chips and snacks do fill you up momentarily, but they also result in calorie-overload, carrying a crispy homemade snack to work may prove to be a healthier bet.





Not only are you sure of the ingredients used, homemade snacks also helps you save so much money and hence prove to be wiser call in a longer run. According to many nutritionists snacking is essential and instead of indulging in street side noodles, packaged chips or sugary desserts, consuming a homemade snack is always a better idea.





And if you are thinking what can you make that you can also carry everywhere and store for a longer while, we've got you an excellent snack recipe that is quick, easy and super delicious! Ajwain Kalonji Ki Nimki is a crispy salty snack that one can prepare in a bunch. Nimki or namakpare are made with dough of atta, maida, ajwain, kalonji and ghee, flattened and then cut into small strips to be fried in oil. You can prepare as many of these crispy, piquant nimkis, as you want and simply store in a jar to pack for work. Snack on these whenever a bout of hunger strikes to avoid the junk from outside and we are sure you won't be able to stop at just one.

Here's the recipe video of easy and quick Ajwain & Kalonji Nimki from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





