Ask any parent and they will let you know that it is no easy task feeding a toddler. Apart from being incredibly fussy eaters, many toddlers need to be pestered for hours to finish even their favourite meals. It is also not uncommon for parents to use amusing tactics and run around their children only to see that they haven't even completed half of their food. In situations like these, the parents need to buckle up and find new ways to keep their toddlers well-fed and healthy. If you are on the lookout for the same, a funny video on Instagram shows how a particular mother found a way to feed broccoli to her child. Did the trick work for her? Yes! Will it work for you? Well... why don't you try it out for yourself?





The video shows how the mother uses a slice of pizza as the bait to get her child to eat broccoli. She places a piece of broccoli on top of the pizza and takes it in front of the child. As the child opens his mouth to bite into the pizza, the mother pushes the broccoli in and takes away the pizza. The child can be seen visibly confused after biting into the broccoli instead of the pizza. Originally posted by Frankie, who is the mother of the child, the video was reshared by the page @chatbooks. The video has received 1.7 million views, 94.5 k likes and 892 comments by now. Take a look at it here:

(Also read: Watch: 3-Year-Old Identifies Indian Spices And Pulses Like A Pro; Internet Calls Him A Star)





The video has received many funny comments like "This person is a damn genius", "This is where the trust issues will root from", "How to get a child to hate pizza hahaha", "Eyebrow squint, the child knew something was off", "He looks so confused though", "I need to try this on my 21 yr old" and "The kid must be thinking, I don't know mom, doesn't taste the way it looks"





Many comments pointed out that unlike this naive kid, these tricks do not/did not work on their children. "My daughter is too smart for that", "That doesn't always work especially for smart kids", "Not gonna work on my toddler. Of course, she'll look before she'll eat.", "I've tried this! She spits it out" and "My kids definitely wouldn't fall for this".





While a majority of the parents agreed on similar struggles, there were some interesting comments from parents of children who like vegetables more than they like pizza. "Cute! But how do I get my toddler to eat pizza??? She won't touch it!!", "And then I have the weird kids who beg for broccoli and asparagus at the store." and "My daughter has always loved vegetables since she could first eat solids. She is 4 now & still hammering broccoli, carrots, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, cucumber, etc. daily! Plus all the fruit she loves".





(Also read: Watch: Toddler Goes Vegetable Shopping; Internet Says "Aww")





Pretty funny, isn't it? Did you have to try these kinds of hacks on your toddlers too? Let us know in the comments below.