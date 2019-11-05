Watch: This Gur Ki Roti Is More Than Just Desi Winter Indulgence (Recipe Video Inside)

This gur ki roti is a famous winter delicacy from up North.

A good part of North India is trying to cope with the grim air quality

Gur is a healthy alternative to refined sugar

It's time to bid goodbye to warm days and embrace the nip in the air. Winter season in North India is often tied with a whole lot of 'preparation'; we need to take out our quilts to soak them in the sun, and then we have to pull out our winter clothing from dust-ridden trunks. Our kitchen also undergoes a revamp of sorts with the inclusion of more winter-friendly ingredients. Gur or jaggery is an intrinsic part of Indian winters. It is laden with many health benefits. Often consumed after dinner, gur helps keep warm and replenishes the body with many nutrients. Gur is a healthy alternative to refined sugar.





A good part of North India is trying to cope with the grim air quality. Jaggery could prove to be a home remedy to deal with the common effects of air pollution. According to Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, "Jaggery happens to be an exceptional remedy for breathing disorders. Its anti-allergic properties help you detox, relax the respiratory muscles and clears excess mucous." A treasure trove of minerals and antioxidants, jaggery is enriched with zinc and selenium. It also helps purify blood.





This gur ki roti is a famous winter delicacy from up North. The flatbread is made with the goodness whole wheat flour, jaggery, baking soda, ghee, milk and a bit of salt. It is so wholesome that you can even call it your own desi winter pancake.

