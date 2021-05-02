To us, summer is synonymous to mangoes. Rightly called the king of fruits, ripe and juicy mangoes melt our hearts and make us grin in no time. In fact, mango is one of those very few things that keep us distracted from the scorching heat outside. From having mangoes as is to adding to our milkshakes, lassi and smoothies - we just love sneaking mangoes in almost every food we have during the season. While these classic mango recipes remain our all-time favourite, we often like to go creative and experiment with exotic and fancy dishes from across the world. One such instance is mango sticky rice.





A classic Thai dessert, mango sticky rice is basically an exotic various to our usual mango kheer. Also called Khao Neow Ma Muang, it is quintessentially made with sticky rice, mangoes, coconut milk, salt and sugar (or palm sugar). To this, you can add some roasted moong dal or sesame seeds for a crunchy texture. We also like replacing the regular sticky rice with black rice to add a beautiful purple colour to our meal.

How To Make Mango Sticky Rice | Mango Sticky Rice Recipe:

Mango sticky rice follows a very simple recipe where boiled sticky rice is mixed with coconut milk and served with mangoes by the side. While some like making a puree and drizzling on top of the rice, others enjoy a spicy mango sauce made with salt, sugar and chilli. If you ask us, we like keeping things basic to get the best flavours out of the dish. In our recipe, we just slice the mangoes and have it along with the coconut milk-infused rice. Take a look:





Step 1. Heat coconut milk with some salt and sugar. Mix everything together.





Step 2. Boil it till it thickens.





Step 3. Now, add the milk to the cooked sticky rice. Mix everything together.





Step 4. Transfer the rice on a plate and keep some slices ripe mangoes by the side.





Step 5. Pour some sugar and salt-infused coconut milk on the rice. Sprinkle some sesame seeds and serve.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video in the header.





Try this dish and let us know how you like it. And always remember, the gelatinous texture of the sticky rice adds to the beauty of the whole dish. So, get hold of a packet of sticky rice before you plan to prepare the dish.

