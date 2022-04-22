Mangoes are one of the most awaited summer fruits, also known as 'the king of fruits' locally. The humble Aam finds its way into multiple Indian cuisines in the form of drinks, desserts and even main course items. We relish this juicy fruit raw or cooked, and it tastes divine in every form. Recently, however, a new kind of mango dish has found its way into the trending recipes online. Mango sticky rice, a traditional dessert from Thailand, has been going viral and the reason will leave you surprised! According to reports, a 19-year-old Thai rapper named Milli performed at the American Coachella music festival and gulped down this yummy dessert on the stage - leaving fans craving for it and the recipe instantly generating buzz on the internet. Take a look:





Milli is the first solo Thai artist to perform at such a grand event in the United States. Her song called 'Mango Sticky Rice' was performed with an actual bowl of the dessert in her hands at the live event, as per reports.





Mango sticky rice has definitely gotten a lot of attention and online orders for the dessert started surging instantly after this incident. In Bangkok, dozens of delivery riders were seen queuing up in front of a local eatery called Mae Varee to fulfil orders. "We had to shut down the apps in order to catch up with the orders before resuming it again. We've been turning it on and off, on and off throughout the day," Thanyarat Suntiparadorn, 29, the owner of Mae Varee told Reuters.





Thailand's news channels and tourism agencies also tweeted some posts about the occurrence. A local media outlet also revealed that the Culture Ministry is considering adding Mango Sticky Rice to UNESCO's world heritage list.

















For the unversed, Mango Sticky Rice or Khao Neow Ma Muang is a classic Thai dessert wherein sticky rice is cooked with coconut milk, sugar and salt. This delicious combination is served with diced mango cubes on the side and is a refreshing delight for the summer months. If you want to make this viral dessert at home, we have the recipe for you! Here's an easy way to make this traditional Thai delight.





Click here for the full recipe of Mango Sticky Rice. You can also watch the recipe video here.



