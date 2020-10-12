SEARCH
Watch: This Quick And Crispy Bread Tikki Has Indulgence Written All Over It!

This bread tikki recipe is also one such recipe that would come in handy when you are very short on time but are craving something super crispy and flavourful.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: October 12, 2020 15:34 IST

Watch: This Quick And Crispy Bread Tikki Has Indulgence Written All Over It!

Bread tikki is very easy to make at home

A slice of bread has been our saviour on so many occasions that it is hard to keep a count now. Each time you needed a quick breakfast or evening snack or had unexpected visitors, you would not think twice to grab that loaf of bread and start making something instant and yummy. This bread tikki recipe is also one such recipe that would come in handy when you are very short on time but are craving something super crispy and flavourful.

For this recipe, you'll need about six slices of bread. Add them to a blender and blend until you get a fine mixture, transfer it to a bowl. Now to your bread crumbs add all your veggies gradually, chopped onions, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, green peas, fresh coriander leaves and mild green chillies. Then add some wheat flour, cornflour, chaat masala, jeera, salt as per taste, schezwan sauce, tomato ketchup. Now mix everything together. Add some water if your dough is dry, and then make soft but binding dough. Now grease your hands with oil and make tikki shapes with the dough. Start frying your tikkis once you have shaped all of them. Make sure you fry them on medium flame. Serve hot with tomato ketchup or spicy chutney.

Watch the full recipe posted here by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi on her channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Try it at home and let us know your thoughts.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

