If you too have a thing for pasta (like us), then you surely know how a comforting bowl of basil pesto pasta tastes. Fresh and aromatic basil, pounded with nuts, oil, garlic and cheese- pesto is fresh condiment that tastes incredible when tossed with some boiled spaghetti. We also like having it in form of dip, with pita bread or nachos and as spread on toasted bread. You can also make yummy sandwich with a spoon of pesto and breads. All you need to do is mix pesto with ingredients of your choice and make a stuffing for the sandwich. Then spread it in between two breads and take a bite.

Pesto sandwich is a perfect example of flavourful snack made with bare minimum ingredients. The best part is, unlike most other condiments, we need just a few minutes to prepare pesto. Considering this, NDTV Food brings you a veggie-pesto sandwich that includes the goodness of vegetables like zucchini, capsicum, tomato, onion and mushroom. Besides, you also need ingredients like celery, garlic, cashew nut, cheese, basil leaves, mayonnaise, butter and oil for the recipe; and of course, some toasted bread slices.

How To Make Veggie-Pesto Sandwich | Veggie-Pesto Sandwich Recipe:

Take basil, garlic, cashew, grated cheese, salt and oil in a grinder and blend it into a smooth paste. Your pesto is ready in a jiffy. Instead of cashew, you can also use pine nuts or almonds in the recipe.

Heat oil in a pan and add onion, garlic and cook.

Add capsicum, mushroom and zucchini and sauté everything.

Add the pesto and mix.

Add cheese and salt (if required) and mix again.

Transfer the veggie-pesto mix to a bowl and add mayonnaise and fresh celery in it. Mix everything together.

Spread butter on toasted bread slices and add the stuffing on one slice and cover it with the other.

Cut the sandwich into two pieces and serve.

This sandwich is best enjoyed hot; or else, it might turn the breads soggy and mushy. You can also add some chicken to the mix to prepare pesto chicken sandwich. All you need to do is replace zucchini, mushroom and capsicum with chunky chicken pieces.

Get all your kitchen essentials and try this recipe today. Let us know how you like it. And if you have any other unique way to have pesto, then do let us know in the comments section below.

