Watch: This Video Of Isabelle Kaif Cooking Cheese Omelette For Katrina Kaif Is Going Viral!

' Katrina Kaif s sister Isabelle Kaif has been grabbing eyeballs and making headlines, all thanks to her delicate looks that closely resemble her sister. The model is the youngest of Katrina's seven sisters and was recently featured in a popular English magazine, where she had revealed her love for food and binge-watching TV shows. There is little that is unknown about this beauty, who also loves dancing and is extremely close to her superstar sister. Much like her sister, Isabelle also has quite a presence of social media and regularly posts pictures and videos from her modelling and ad shoots.

However, did you know about Isabelle's great cooking chops? Apparently, Isabelle is as adept at dishing out yummy food as she is at dishing out sultry poses. We got the evidence of Isabelle's hidden talent when Katrina posted a video of her sister cooking a cheese omelette for her. The video was shot by Katrina herself who is heard saying, "It's a tutorial on how make an omelette. Izzy can you talk us through the steps?" Have a look:

A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

The camaraderie and warmth between the two sisters is apparent as the younger one starts to list out the steps to prepare an omelette, saying, "You beat eggs in a bowl and add a bit of almond milk or regular milk. Decide what your fillings are- didi only wants cheese- and let it cook. Scramble the middle a little bit, so it doesn't get too runny or raw." The video was posted a couple of days ago on Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories, and was later reposted by her fan pages, garnering thousands of views and likes.

Looks like the Kaif sisters are all incredibly talented. In her recent interview, Isabelle had revealed that she loved to dance and also practiced yoga to unwind at the end of a long day. The 32-year-old is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance, which is directed by Stanley D'Costa. We wish Isabelle all the very best for her film and also wish to see more of her love for food in the future.