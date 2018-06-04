Watch: This Video Of Isabelle Kaif Cooking Cheese Omelette For Katrina Kaif Is Going Viral!

NDTV Food | Updated: June 04, 2018 17:30 IST
However, did you know about Isabelle's great cooking chops? Apparently, Isabelle is as adept at dishing out yummy food as she is at dishing out sultry poses. We got the evidence of Isabelle's hidden talent when Katrina posted a video of her sister cooking a cheese omelette for her. The video was shot by Katrina herself who is heard saying, "It's a tutorial on how make an omelette. Izzy can you talk us through the steps?" Have a look:
The camaraderie and warmth between the two sisters is apparent as the younger one starts to list out the steps to prepare an omelette, saying, "You beat eggs in a bowl and add a bit of almond milk or regular milk. Decide what your fillings are- didi only wants cheese- and let it cook. Scramble the middle a little bit, so it doesn't get too runny or raw." The video was posted a couple of days ago on Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories, and was later reposted by her fan pages, garnering thousands of views and likes.
Looks like the Kaif sisters are all incredibly talented. In her recent interview, Isabelle had revealed that she loved to dance and also practiced yoga to unwind at the end of a long day. The 32-year-old is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance, which is directed by Stanley D'Costa. We wish Isabelle all the very best for her film and also wish to see more of her love for food in the future.