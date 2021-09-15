During the lockdown period, most of us were avoiding venturing out even for groceries and other needs. There are several options to order groceries online and get them home delivered simply at the touch of a button. However, now that the physical stores are opening up, it is quite exciting to make that trip to the supermarket. In the post-COVID era, even a simple run for groceries can be quite fun! Actress Katrina Kaif felt the same way, as we could see in her latest Instagram story. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif went grocery shopping.

"Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am," she wrote in her story. She also used the sticker for 'Grocery Day' with her video. In the clip, we could see her happily browsing through multiple aisles of food items. Katrina Kaif seemed completely at home and was enjoying the seemingly mundane task of shopping for food. She came across an interesting herbal tea section, and the unique flavours made Katrina overjoyed.





Sometimes, it's the simple pleasures that make us happiest and Katrina Kaif's Instagram story was testimony to this. Recently, the actress was on vacation in Turkey and we could spot her enjoying some healthy fruits on vacation. Spot them here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the action flick 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan. Her next on-screen outing will be with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The film is being directed by Farhan Akhtar and is based on a road-trip adventure.