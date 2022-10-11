Children are truly a bundle of joy. No matter what they do, they can instantly bring a smile to our face and lift our spirits even on a dull day. And if you're a parent, you know how crucial it is to capture these special moments of your child. It could be their first few words or the first steps that they ever took. Recording such milestones makes memories of a lifetime. Recently, we came across a video in which a toddler can be seen celebrating his first birthday with a chocolate cupcake. He tried the cupcake for the first time and his reaction is too adorable to miss.





The video was shared on Instagram by @elle_limebear. In the clip, we can see a father making his toddler try a chocolate cupcake to celebrate his first birthday. At first, he seemed to be a little hesitant to eat it. He then takes a small bite of it and there's an instant smile on his face. The video was uploaded by the toddler's mother. "Our Maccabee is ONE! What better way to start your 366th day being alive than eating cake!" read the caption of the post. Take a look at the full video here:







Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 47.2K times, has 3.6K likes and several comments. Many people can't seem to get over the cute reaction of this toddler and also poured in birthday wishes for him. Take a look at some of the comments below:











"I can't accept this is a real video because it is absolutely too cute."











"Oh precious. Happy birthday sweet boy. This is so pure."











"Why is he the cutest thing ever?"











"Why are you so cute though, Maccabee! Happy 1st Birthday to you."











"Oh, he is just such a JOY bringer!"

















What did you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!