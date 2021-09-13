There are a few things which can brighten up the day of any foodie. Whether it's a box full of fudgy chocolate brownies or some crunchy fries, these are just some of the many food items that we all love. Pizza too is one such dish which has become the ultimate comfort food for countless people across the world. Just the sight of a box of pizza opening up can bring a smile to any adult's face, and if a recently surfaced video is to be believed, it can have the same reaction on kids too!





In a video shared by the 'Good News Movement', they show an adorable toddler reacting to a box of pizza. Her sweet reaction will definitely put a smile on your face. Watch the video here:

The video has received nearly 10k views since the time it was shared. In the 11-second clip, a baby girl is seen seated on a bed. A box of pizza is laid open before her. At first, she seems pleasantly surprised to see the pizza. She then lets out a delighted scream and starts clapping her hands on seeing the Italian delight.





The cute video garnered several reactions and responses from users. Many wanted to know where the video was from, while others said that the cute girl's reaction was extremely relatable.





Take a look at the best reactions:

What did you think of the toddler girl's reaction to pizza? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.