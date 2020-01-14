Watch: Try These Quick And Easy Soya Kebabs At Home For A Delightful Tea-Time Snack

Soya kebabs are perfect to go with your next evening tea.

Highlights Light and succulent kebabs make for a great evening snack

Juicy, light, quick and easy soya kebabs are both tasty and healthy

Here is how you can try soya kebabs at home

Imagine a piping hot cup of tea right beside you on a rainy evening, ready to be slurped. Think something is missing? Now, think of soft and succulent kebabs to go along with it. Sounds perfect, isn't it? An evening cup of tea is always incomplete without some little munchies to go with it and what better than light and delectable kebabs for it. And no, you no more need to order in kebabs from a restaurant because you can now make succulent vegetable kebabs!





Yes, you read that right. While chicken or mutton kebabs can be slightly on a heavier side for tea-time snacking, certain vegetarian kebabs can be a great pick for the same. Even though kebabs might sound a tedious task to cook at home, you'll be surprised to know how easy it can be. We have a quick and easy soya kebabs recipe here that isn't just delicious but also comes with the goodness of soya.





(Also Read: 13 Best Vegetarian Kebab Recipes | Easy Kebab Recipes)





Here is a soya kebab recipe from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is simple yet extremely delicious and easy to cook at home. A delicious blend of soaked and ground soya chunks, boiled potato and an array of spices such as ginger, garlic, chilli, red chilli, black pepper and more. It is made into a mix with bread crumbs, refrigerated and pan-friend till golden brown and crispy. The soya kebabs can be served with green chutney.

Find the recipe of soya kebabs below to cook a delightful tea-time snack at home. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Soya Kebabs To Try At Home









