Watch: Try This Chicken Burger At Home For A Cheesy-licious Evening Snack!

Cheese Chicken Burger: Learn how to make a delicious cheese chicken burger at home.

Do all things cheesy make you go weak in the knees? While ordering a pizza or a burger, all you look for is the cheesiest one? Well, if that happens to be the case, here is something you would instantly love! Cheese is a dairy product with longer shelf life than milk and comes in a wide range of flavours, textures and forms. Over 2000 varieties of cheese are produced all over the world with the United States being the largest producer of it.





Cheese has some very popular varieties around the world like feta, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and brie etc. Out of all, mozzarella and parmesan are widely used to prepare delicious dishes for kids like pastas, pizzas and burgers. One such recipe is what we've got you from the kitchen of famous food blogger and YouTuber Ananya Banerjee.





Cheese is one ingredient that is loved by kids no matter what you make with it. Be it a cheese roll, fried cheesy balls or cheese garlic bread, kids would just love to gorge on such interesting cheese dishes. And when you combine it with chicken, it is just heavenly! Imagine a burger stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken breast, lettuce, mayonnaise and onion along with a mix of tantalising crumbled cheese mixture that has salt, pepper and parsley sandwiched between butter-roasted buns, mouth-watering isn't it? Top the chicken breast with a slice of cheese and you'll have a heavenly, cheesy-licious snack to relish along with kids.

