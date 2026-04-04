Chhilka, or chilka roti, a traditional bread of Jharkhand, is considered one of the healthiest and easiest meals to prepare. Made using rice flour and chana dal, it is often served with chutney, vegetables, and meat. Recently, this dish found a new fan in Jake Dryan, a UK-based chef renowned for his in-depth exploration of regional Indian cuisine on Instagram. Loved for bringing vegetarian Indian recipes – often lesser-known dishes from various Indian states – to a global audience, Jake recently explored making chilka roti. In an Instagram video, he explains, “There's a dish from Jharkhand called chilka roti, but it's actually closer to a chila. It's simple, very underrated,” further adding how the traditional bread of Jharkhand is quite similar to chila, also known as cheela, another popular vegetarian crepe that is traditionally made with gram flour (also known as besan).





The chef also mentioned, “Today I'm serving it with some tomato chutney.”





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Chilka Roti Recipe Below:

Ingredients:

1 cup rice, soaked 6–8 hours

1 cup chana dal, soaked 6–8 hours

1 thumb of ginger

2–3 green chillies

Salt to taste

Pinch of hing

Crushed black pepper

1/2 tsp turmeric

Water as needed

Oil for cooking

Method for chilka roti:

Drain the soaked rice and chana dal well.

Add the mixture to a blender with the ginger, green chillies, and a splash of water. Blend into a thick but flowing batter. Keep a slight grain in it for better texture.

Transfer the batter to a bowl. Add salt, hing, crushed pepper, and turmeric.

Mix well and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

Heat a pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil.

Pour a ladle of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.

Cook on medium-low heat until the base sets and turns golden, then flip and cook the other side.

Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the pan as needed.

That's it, the chilka roti is ready to be served hot.

Tomato Chutney Recipe Below:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp mustard oil

3 tomatoes, halved

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 sliced green chillies

1 crumbled dried red chilli

3 finely sliced cloves of garlic

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

Pinch of sugar

Salt to taste

Splash of water

Method for tomato chutney:

Heat the mustard oil in a pan until hot.

Place the tomatoes cut-side down and cook until they turn a deep golden colour.

Remove them from the pan and set aside.

In the same oil, add mustard seeds and let them crackle.

Add the green chillies, dried red chilli, and sliced garlic, and gently fry them for about a minute until fragrant.

Add turmeric and chilli powder and cook briefly in the oil.

Return the tomatoes to the pan along with a splash of water, a pinch of sugar, and salt.

Cook for 5–10 minutes until soft and jammy.

Then lightly mash the mixture, and that's it, it is ready to be savoured.

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At the end of the video, as Jake Dryan relished the chilka roti with tomato chutney, his expression clearly revealed how scrumptious the meal was.