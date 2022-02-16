Don't we all have days when we just want to indulge in a juicy and delicious mutton dish? After all, the plethora of Indian mutton dishes available to us are flavourful, decadent and come with an explosion of spices with each bite. These mutton dishes are the absolute stars on any feast, from a rich curry to a simple pulao, just add in a few chunks of the meat and you've instantly upgraded a simple dish into a delicacy. So, if you are craving for a meaty mutton meal right in the middle of a busy week, this easy and quick Mutton pepper fry is just what you need! This fiery delicacy is inspired by the south Indian cuisine and can be paired with Malabar paratha or plain rice to spruce up your simple mid-week meals.

Mutton pepper fry gets its name from the strong flavour and aroma of pepper that is added to the dish. The mix of powdered masalas that enhance the taste of the dish are simple and accessible. The lightly glazed onions and fried curry leaves used as garnishing gives the dish an interesting moist, crunchy and melt-in-the-mouth texture. The meatiness of mutton combined with the heat of the spices makes this dish a hot favourite. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Mutton Pepper Fry l Mutton Pepper Fry Recipe:

This delicious Mutton pepper fry has one of the simplest and easiest recipes ever. All you need to do is heat some oil and add in onions, curry leaves and whole spices and let them cook well. Add mutton pieces and powdered spices and let it cook some more. Once the mutton pieces are soft and tender, you may take it off the heat and garnish with crunchy fried curry leaves. Serve with parotta, rice or as a snack, enjoy this fiery mutton delicacy as you like.





