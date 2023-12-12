Are you someone who likes spicy food? Do you look for reasons to add extra spice to your dishes? If so, this article will be of interest to you. A common way to add spice to our dishes is by using red chilli flakes. We use this accompaniment several times at our favourite cafes and restaurants. However, it's something that we usually don't keep much of at home. Now, of course, there is red chilli pepper powder, but it doesn't really go well with everything. For certain dishes, only red chilli flakes go well. Instead of ordering them from outside, why not make them at home yourself? They are super easy to make and will become your saviour for times when you want a kick of spice. Check out the recipe below:

Homemade red chilli flakes recipe.

How Do You Use Red Chilli Flakes?

Chilli flakes are generally used as a garnish on a variety of foods. Some popular foods they are used on include pizza, pasta, garlic bread, etc. Sometimes, they are even whisked into sauces to add a kick of spice to dishes.

When Should You Add Red Chilli Flakes?

This would vary depending on the dish you're cooking. If it's a pizza, you would add chilli flakes at the end. If it's pasta or any other curry, it's best to put it in while it's cooking, as this helps bring out the spice better.

Homemade Chilli Flakes Recipe | How To Make Chilli Flakes At Home

To make chilli flakes at home, you only need some good-quality red chillies. And that's all. Start by cleaning and drying the red chillies thoroughly. Remove its stems and transfer them to a pan set on a low-medium flame. Dry roast them for around 4 to 5 minutes, or until they release an aroma. Once done, switch off the flame and allow them to cool. Transfer the roasted chilies to a mixer grinder and grind for a few seconds. Make sure not to grind too much, as we don't want to form a powder. Transfer the mixture to an air-tight container and use it when needed. Homemade chilli flakes are ready!

Spice up your meals with this easy homemade chilli flakes recipe. Do not forget to share your experience with us in the comments below.