Watch: We Found The Recipe Of 'Sunday Mutton Curry' By Masala Bay, Taj; Excited Much?

A simply mutton curry can liven up any spread

Highlights Mutton curry is a hit among all mutton lovers

Mutton curry can be made in different ways

This Sunday mutton curry can be the star of any spread

There's something about Sundays that unites us in many ways. It is not just any holiday - it is that one day you usually keep aside to indulge in your meaty and greasy cravings, and the lengths to which we can go to make sure that it is satisfied! It is a tradition of sorts in many households to eat 'only delicious food' on Sundays, which is why a robust mutton curry makes the cut many times. There are multiple ways to make mutton curries. From spices to consistency, mutton curries can vary from household to household; therefore, it is tough to crown the 'ideal mutton curry'. But if you have some guests coming over and want to make something that will please everyone, we may have a recipe that can help. We dug out the famous Sunday Mutton Curry' of Masala Bay, Taj. It is simple, flavourful and something you may want to rustle up all seven days of the week.





Watch Recipe Video Of Sunday Mutton Curry Here:











To make this mutton curry, you can use some of the left-over cooked mutton chunks or shanks. If you don't have leftover mutton, you can pre-cook it with potato, tomato, salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder and garam masala. Toss the mutton in a mix of spices like cinnamon, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt and black cardamom. You would also need some chopped onions and mutton stock. Pressure cook it for 10 minutes, garnish with coriander.

Here's the written recipe of Sunday Mutton Curry from Taj:





Ingredients:

• 250 gm mutton, pre-cooked

• 1 potato

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 1 black cardamom

• 1 onion finely chopped

• 1 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp garam masala

• Salt to taste

• Fresh coriander





Method:

1. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan.

2. Add the cinnamon stick, black cardamom and chopped onions.

3. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt.

4. Add the pre-cooked mutton and mutton stock.

5. Add fresh coriander and pressure cook it for another 10 mins.







